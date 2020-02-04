GWM Advisors LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 89,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

