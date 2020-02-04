GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 141.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 554.4% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 197,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 167,708 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,452,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 93,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

EWY stock opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $65.41.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.