GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.52 on Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00005573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, Bit-Z and BigONE. GXChain has a market capitalization of $33.78 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io . GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Huobi, BigONE, Gate.io, QBTC, DragonEX, Binance and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.