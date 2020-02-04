Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $173.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $141.39 and a twelve month high of $179.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

