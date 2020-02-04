Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after buying an additional 834,790 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in AFLAC by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in AFLAC by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 217,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. UBS Group lifted their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,028.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

