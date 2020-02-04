Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,791 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 229,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 999,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,202,000 after acquiring an additional 428,000 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 71,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $295.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

