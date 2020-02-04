Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $297.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $246.20 and a 1-year high of $305.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

