HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 209,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.30 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $891,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 241,154 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.