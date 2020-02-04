Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Lowered to $37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOG. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,418. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 24.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 27.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

