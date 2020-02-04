Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.10)-(0.03) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $80-90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.47 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.26 EPS.

Harmonic stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,845. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.47 million, a PE ratio of -73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.87.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,942,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 407,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 295,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,947 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

