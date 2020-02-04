Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HIG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.14. 2,855,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,914,502.20. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

