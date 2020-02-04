Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 304 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,226 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,491,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $152.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day moving average is $141.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.58 and a 12 month high of $155.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.27.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

