Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 324 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,813 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern acquired 23,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $107.80 on Tuesday. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

