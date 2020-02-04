Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.77. 642,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,188. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.22. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $82.87 and a 12 month high of $126.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,346,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 437,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,738,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

