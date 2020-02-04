Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.
Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,045. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $23.67.
Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile
PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.
