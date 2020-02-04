Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,045. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1482 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. This is a boost from Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

