Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,560 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 59,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.12. 1,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,278. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $169.46 and a 1-year high of $207.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

