Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

