Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,133,000 after buying an additional 608,474 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after buying an additional 196,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,684,000 after buying an additional 228,381 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after buying an additional 849,501 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.46. The stock had a trading volume of 131,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,617. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $82.20 and a 1 year high of $96.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.22.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.