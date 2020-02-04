Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.35. 1,046,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,878. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

