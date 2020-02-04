Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $7.12 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,119,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,010,000 after buying an additional 803,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,490,000 after acquiring an additional 322,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,212,000 after acquiring an additional 685,789 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,409,000 after acquiring an additional 198,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,129,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,855,000 after acquiring an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,230. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.03 and a 1-year high of $115.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.2151 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

