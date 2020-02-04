Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $396,000 Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 280.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,495. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%.

