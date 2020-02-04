Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 558,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,407,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPAB traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $29.79. 3,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,495. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.