Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 892,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 357,533 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 771,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 143,543 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,285,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 93.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.