Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HELE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.42.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.08. The company had a trading volume of 158,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,565. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $196.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.54.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.