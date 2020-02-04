Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 44,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,124. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.95.

In related news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,743.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.