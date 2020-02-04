Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Heritage Financial has a payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

HFWA opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.69. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $33.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HFWA. DA Davidson cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

