Heronetta Management L.P. Acquires 29,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 118.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 0.7% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $5,991,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 242,779,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,306,535.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 859,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,488,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,603,950. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.