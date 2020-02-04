Heronetta Management L.P. Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Heronetta Management L.P. lowered its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 4.8% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 30,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 410,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,797,857. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 167.12, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

