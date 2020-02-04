Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Receives $146.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.07.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey has a one year low of $104.19 and a one year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.65%.

In other news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $364,375.00. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,121,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 401,710 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,831,000 after acquiring an additional 152,380 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,899,000 after acquiring an additional 265,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after acquiring an additional 152,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

