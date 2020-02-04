Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given Hold Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.19.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.65. The company had a trading volume of 800,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,114. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.69. Hershey has a one year low of $104.19 and a one year high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.65%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $364,375.00. Insiders have sold 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

