Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

HXL opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

