Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Capital One Financial

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HIW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $50.58 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

