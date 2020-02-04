Holo (HOT) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Holo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Binance, IDEX and Liqui. Holo has a market cap of $112.34 million and $9.19 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Holo has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.47 or 0.02948133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00198353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00132166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,324,472,186 tokens. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, WazirX, Hotbit, OOOBTC, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Binance, Liqui and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

