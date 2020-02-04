Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 266.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Hologic by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 281,078 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,610,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 280,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $54.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

