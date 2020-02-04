Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hologic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.93.

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.62. 2,989,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. Hologic has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 95,737 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Hologic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,048,000 after buying an additional 300,090 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Hologic by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,241,000 after buying an additional 299,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,181,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Hologic by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 779,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 73,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

