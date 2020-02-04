Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hologic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.93.
Shares of HOLX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.62. 2,989,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. Hologic has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76.
In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 95,737 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Hologic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,048,000 after buying an additional 300,090 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Hologic by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,241,000 after buying an additional 299,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,181,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Hologic by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 779,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 73,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.