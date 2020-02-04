Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HZNP has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.57.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,120. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. Horizon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 12,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $374,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,888 shares of company stock worth $4,413,598. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.