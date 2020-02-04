Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,862 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics accounts for about 1.3% of Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jabodon PT Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 48,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 93.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 6,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $129,392.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,099 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

