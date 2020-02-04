Howden Joinery Group (HWDN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Howden Joinery Group (LON: HWDN):

2/4/2020 – Howden Joinery Group was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2020 – Howden Joinery Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 675 ($8.88). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Howden Joinery Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 630 ($8.29). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Howden Joinery Group was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating.

HWDN stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 700 ($9.21). 1,538,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 477.50 ($6.28) and a one year high of GBX 702 ($9.23). The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 677.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 593.13.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Mark Robson sold 50,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05), for a total value of £306,000 ($402,525.65).

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

