Howden Joinery Group (HWDN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Howden Joinery Group (LON: HWDN):
- 2/4/2020 – Howden Joinery Group was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating.
- 1/28/2020 – Howden Joinery Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 675 ($8.88). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2020 – Howden Joinery Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 630 ($8.29). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2020 – Howden Joinery Group was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating.
HWDN stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 700 ($9.21). 1,538,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 477.50 ($6.28) and a one year high of GBX 702 ($9.23). The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 677.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 593.13.
In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Mark Robson sold 50,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05), for a total value of £306,000 ($402,525.65).
