HSBC Lowers BT Group (NYSE:BT) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of BT Group (NYSE:BT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BT Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of BT Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.
The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. BT Group has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.
About BT Group
BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.
