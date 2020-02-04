HSBC Lowers BT Group (NYSE:BT) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of BT Group (NYSE:BT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BT Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of BT Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. BT Group has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BT Group by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,220,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,591,000 after buying an additional 741,951 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BT Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BT Group by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 36,336 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BT Group by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 84,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 66,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BT Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

