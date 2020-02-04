HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.19.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on HubSpot to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $3.55 on Tuesday, reaching $186.46. 256,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.26 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $137.30 and a 1-year high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $1,271,005.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,604,871.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,899,000 after acquiring an additional 117,412 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 365,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,483,000 after buying an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 62.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 94,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $5,765,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,064,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.