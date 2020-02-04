Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. 47,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.09. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $7.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.75 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 37,994,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,169,000 after buying an additional 2,528,250 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,468,000 after buying an additional 137,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 146,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 320.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 641,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 488,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

