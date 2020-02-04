Huobi Token (HT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $819.41 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for about $3.47 or 0.00037136 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, DDEX and LBank. Huobi Token has a market cap of $819.41 million and $143.03 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.61 or 0.06018655 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00127322 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035254 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013578 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,468,066 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, LBank, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.