Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,000 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 513,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares in the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.5% during the third quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 13,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 63,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.41 and its 200 day moving average is $169.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $181.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

