Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 302,852 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

