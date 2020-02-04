Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVA. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covanta alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Covanta in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.