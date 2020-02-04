Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Shares of TEL opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.08. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

