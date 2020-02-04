Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Up 15.3% This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $7,029.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, HADAX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00037036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.22 or 0.06002222 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024725 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00128820 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035203 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.