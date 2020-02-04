HyperCash Market Cap Hits $75.06 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00018365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Allcoin, HitBTC and Binance. HyperCash has a total market cap of $75.06 million and $16.06 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.44 or 0.02944726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00198193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00132009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,501,992 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, Coinnest, TOPBTC, OKEx, EXX, Cryptopia, Huobi, HitBTC, Allcoin, Bithumb, Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

