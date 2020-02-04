Hyperion (HYN) Price Hits $0.0791 on Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bgogo, Bibox and CoinExchange. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $25.07 million and $2.95 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.03003905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00198169 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00129634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.