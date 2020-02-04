Iberiabank Corp Cuts Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Iberiabank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 13,383 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after buying an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after purchasing an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $180,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,584,877 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in EOG Resources by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,476,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $123,673,000 after purchasing an additional 120,206 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Howard Weil initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

